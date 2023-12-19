Want to get in front of the right people? In this episode, expert Brittany Murphy with One Thing Marketing shares proactive advice to run a better construction business. Since 2011, her team has focused on helping trades from HVAC to electrical gain visibility, especially in the digital space. Listen and go leverage her touchpoint tips and foundational advice!

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

