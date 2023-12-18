New level unlocked! Their mission that launched in February 2021 has now reached 100 podcast episodes. Attorney, author and business owner, Karalyn Cromeens reflects on her journey as a podcast host and how this show's message is more important than ever to side-step costly construction mistakes..
The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video
