What is a change order, and what should be included in it? Host, Karalynn Cromeens talks about what you can do to prepare your clients for the possibility of a change order. This helps manage their expectations so that they know changes are possible during your construction project. She also goes over a variety of other details that you may run into when dealing with change orders.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

