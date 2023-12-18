It's expensive. It takes a lot of time away from your business goals. Litigation is a tangled web that no homeowner or residential contractor wants in their business or personal life. In this episode, attorney Karalynn Cromeens gets raw and honest about what this legal process looks like, its costs and how you can circumvent common industry pitfalls. Listen and benefit from her legal expertise.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

