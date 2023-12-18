After the post pandemic "Great Resignation" many business owners have had trouble finding and growing a great team for their business. Host, Karalyn Cromeens of The Cromeens Law Firm shares detailed tips on how to accomplish this important task for business owners. When you interview people, ask them what their values are as a human, and try to get to know them. Listen and learn about them. Then ask yourself, Do their values align with mine? As you begin to grow your team, be clear with them about expectations just like you would do with clients. Create systems and processes to help things go smoothly for you and the entire team. If you're a small business owner growing a team, this episode is for you.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

self

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.