Should I sign an unconditional lien waiver if I haven't been paid? Can I still get paid if I signed one? The answer depends upon the rules where you are and may not be what you want to hear. So if you can choose to sign a conditional lien waiver instead, that's going to be a better choice, particularly with new clients. Host, Karalyn Cromeens also explains the difference between a lien waiver and a lien release.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

