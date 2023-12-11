The construction of a southern border wall in the United States remains a highly contentious and polarizing issue that dominates our political discourse. Advocates (and Trump) tout it as a solution to illegal immigration and national security concerns–presuming that walls are an impenetrable and everlasting deterrent. As time has passed, it is increasingly clear that the southern border wall is, in fact, ineffective in achieving its intended goals.

One of the major arguments against the wall's effectiveness is the sheer cost of its construction and maintenance. The estimated cost of building the wall is staggering—billions of dollars to build and billions to continuously repair and maintain. The cost estimates in 2023 far exceed initial projections. The money spent on the wall could be allocated to other pressing issues, such as foreign aid to discourage migration, or US healthcare, education, and infrastructure, all of which would have a more positive impact on the lives of Americans.

The proposed wall is also correctly criticized for its terrible environmental impact. Its construction disrupts fragile ecosystems and wildlife habitats, leading to irreparable damage to the environment. This not only harms the natural beauty of the border region but also undermines the country's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Another key criticism is the fact that the southern border wall does not address the root causes of illegal immigration. Most undocumented immigrants come to the United States in search of better economic opportunities and to escape violence and instability in their home countries. Erecting a physical barrier does nothing to address these underlying problems, and as long as these factors persist, people will continue to seek entry into the United States, wall or no wall.

Moreover, the wall has not proven to be effective in deterring determined individuals from attempting to cross the border. Smugglers and migrants have found ways to circumvent the wall, such as using a battery-powered saw to cut a segment of the wall, using tunnels, climbing over, or going through other vulnerable points. This has finally led to the realization that a wall alone cannot solve the complex issue of illegal immigration.

The southern border wall has proven to be an ineffective and costly solution to the problems it was meant to address. It diverts resources from more pressing international and domestic issues, damages the environment, fails to address the root causes of illegal immigration, and does not deter determined individuals from attempting to cross the border. Instead of doubling down on an approach that has shown limited success, it is essential to explore more comprehensive and humane solutions to immigration reform that consider the complex factors driving people to seek a better life in the United States.

