United States:
Private Equity In Construction (Podcast)
25 September 2023
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris partner Benton Wheatley is featured in
the ABA Construction Law podcast episode" Private Equity in
Construction." Ben explores the issues raised and
opportunities presented by the infusion of private equity money in
the construction industry and resulting issues in the field of
construction law.
Listen to the
podcast.
