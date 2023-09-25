Duane Morris partner Benton Wheatley is featured in the ABA Construction Law podcast episode" Private Equity in Construction." Ben explores the issues raised and opportunities presented by the infusion of private equity money in the construction industry and resulting issues in the field of construction law.

Listen to the podcast.

