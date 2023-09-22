United States:
Building Better Broadband: A Practical Guide To Converting Federal And State Grants And Subsidies To Expand Broadband (Video)
22 September 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
With tens of billions in federal funds allotted to build
broadband infrastructure reminiscent of and rivaling the push for
rural electrification in the 1930s and construction of the federal
highway system in the 1950s this two-hour program is a practical,
hands-on and interactive session exploring the opportunities and
challenges in building a more pervasive and inclusive national
broadband infrastructure.
