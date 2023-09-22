ARTICLE

With tens of billions in federal funds allotted to build broadband infrastructure reminiscent of and rivaling the push for rural electrification in the 1930s and construction of the federal highway system in the 1950s this two-hour program is a practical, hands-on and interactive session exploring the opportunities and challenges in building a more pervasive and inclusive national broadband infrastructure.

