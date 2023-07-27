On July 11, 2023, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved amendments to the county's comprehensive plan to incorporate long-term planning goals for data center uses.

The new amendments include language that prioritizes data center development within the Primary Development Boundary and provide "data-centric" land-use policies geared toward access to public water and sewer outside the county's development boundary.

In addition, the comprehensive plan amendments include initiatives aimed to minimize potential noise impacts to the surrounding community and encourage land-use proposals that are complementary to the Economic Development Zones. Notably, plan amendments add data centers as a "target industry."

