On April 13, 2023, and as part of other recent tort reform measures implemented in Florida, Senate Bill 360 was signed into law, which shortened Florida's Statute of Repose for construction claims from 10 to 7 years.

Join host, Aaron Jacobs and guest, Sean Ravenel, with Butler, as they discuss the impact the bill will have on subrogation claims in the state of Florida.

<em><em>self</em></em>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.