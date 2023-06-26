United States:
Subro Sense Podcast S04E04 | Florida Shortened Statute Of Repose For Construction Defect Claims (Podcast)
26 June 2023
Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
On April 13, 2023, and as part of other recent tort reform
measures implemented in Florida, Senate Bill 360 was signed into
law, which shortened Florida's Statute of Repose for construction claims from 10 to 7
years.
Join host, Aaron Jacobs and guest, Sean Ravenel, with
Butler, as they discuss the impact the bill will have on subrogation claims in the state of
Florida.
