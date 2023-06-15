Construction project accidents and defects are costly and complicated and often result in hotly fought and extended battles over BRI coverage. One of the more common coverage disputes is the extent of builders risk coverage for defective workmanship.

Many legal issues impact BRI recovery for construction accidents or defects caused by defective workmanship. Unlike CGL policies commonly used in the U.S., there is no standard form BRI policy, so coverage is sometimes dependent on subtle distinctions in BRI policy terms and language.

Counsel representing construction owners, contractors, and insurance companies must understand critical issues such as BRI insuring clauses, coverage extensions, the use of sublimits and exclusions to narrow coverage, exceptions to those exclusions, and business interruption or soft costs coverage, as well as priority of coverage arguments.

Listen as our authoritative panel of construction attorneys analyzes insurance coverage for construction accidents and defects caused by defective workmanship.

The panel will review these and other crucial issues:

Anatomy of a typical builders risk policy, coverage, and coverage extensions;

Factors courts look at in determining whether a construction defect has caused physical damage or loss triggering BRI coverage;

BRI exclusions, anti-concurrent causation language, and ensuing loss applicable to claims for defective workmanship; and

Interplay between coverage for defective workmanship under builders risk and commercial general liability policies.

For more information and to register, please see the event page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.