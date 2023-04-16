Powered by Foley Podcast: Episode 5

Construction lending is often an essential financing mechanism to bridge the gap between the drawing board and commercial operation for an energy project. From afar, it can feel like a convoluted process. Fortunately, on this episode of the Powered by Foley podcast, we are joined by Darin Lowder and Sunita Paknikar from our DC office. Darin and Sunita are a critical part of our energy team's debt practice, and they recently authored a blog post with Foley colleague Annie Tsai out of our LA office about core concepts and best practices in construction loan agreements for renewable energy projects. In the episode, we focus on structuring tips, drafting do's and don'ts, and take a step back from individual deals to touch on key trends we see emerging this year.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

Please subscribe to be notified of future episodes from Powered by Foley and related content from the Renewable Energy Outlook Blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.