This article was written and published by Construction Executive Magazine on March 22, 2023.

Kelsey Kornick Funes represents both plaintiffs and defendants in disputes involving public and private construction projects, representing owners, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and design professionals in state and federal court in Louisiana and in mediation and arbitration across the Gulf Coast region.

What advice do you have for women entering the field?

Be brave and work hard. Construction is still a male-dominated industry, but women can bring a different perspective and add so much value. I've found a lot of enthusiastic mentors and friends in this field, both men and women. If you haven't found yours yet, keep looking. Get involved in trade groups and industry-specific practice groups. The people active in those places have a lot to teach you.

What are some underrated qualities you look for when pulling a team together?

As lawyers, we have the good fortune of working with lots of folks who are smart and quick witted. In my experience, good teams require more than that. In addition to an ability to take ownership of different aspects of the work, confidently counsel clients and generously mentor others with less experience, I look for folks who are kind to their coworkers up and down the chain of responsibility.

What are you most excited about going forward in your career?

I became a lawyer because I wanted to help people solve problems. Helping clients navigate complex issues to resolution has been the most rewarding aspect of my practice. Having recently become an arbitrator and mediator focused on construction-related disputes, I am excited about developing this new aspect of my practice and using my dispute resolution skills in representing clients.

