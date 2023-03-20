Wendy Testa (Partner-Philadelphia), Hannah Rice (Law Clerk-Philadelphia) and Denise Anderson, a partner at Butler, Weihmuller, Katz and Craig, L.P., co-authored "Slaying the Beasts: Current Best Strategies for the Biggest Challenges in Construction" for the spring 2023 edition of Construction Claims. The article addresses the current state of construction litigation and "the rise of the beasts," referring to the escalation in construction claims regarding liability and damages and providing strategies to overcome obstacles to their resolution. "No matter what strategy you employ, the earlier you recognize the red flags of a potential beast, the better the chance is that the strategy will be successful."

Read the Article.

