CLM Magazine Publishes Testa And Rice On Best Strategies For The Biggest Challenges In Construction
20 March 2023
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Wendy Testa (Partner-Philadelphia), Hannah Rice (Law
Clerk-Philadelphia) and Denise Anderson, a partner at Butler,
Weihmuller, Katz and Craig, L.P., co-authored "Slaying the
Beasts: Current Best Strategies for the Biggest Challenges in
Construction" for the spring 2023 edition of Construction
Claims. The article addresses the current state of
construction litigation and "the rise of the beasts,"
referring to the escalation in construction claims regarding
liability and damages and providing strategies to overcome
obstacles to their resolution. "No matter what strategy you
employ, the earlier you recognize the red flags of a potential
beast, the better the chance is that the strategy will be
successful."
Read the Article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
