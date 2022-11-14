ARTICLE

In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell interviews Mandy Kustra, the safety director of Ajax Paving. Mandy is a leader in advocating for women in the construction industry and in safety careers. She explains how she got into construction and safety and how mentoring, advocacy, and building a network of support has helped other women do the same. Mandy also discusses personal protective equipment (PPE) fit in the construction industry, OSHA's forthcoming standard clarification, and the importance of internal traffic control plans (ITCPs) in the transportation construction industry.

