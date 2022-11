ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

What Are The Different Kinds Of Construction Claims? KPPB Law The process of completing new construction requires communication and adaptability from all involved parties. However, when a project fails to adhere to the agreed upon scope...

Real Estate Investment In The Age Of Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Shearman & Sterling LLP On September 29, 2022, the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued its highly anticipated final Beneficial Ownership Information...

Growing Prohibition On Pay-if-Paid Clauses: Virginia Joins North Carolina And South Carolina In Prohibiting Pay-if-Paid Clauses Nexsen Pruet Imagine you are an electrical subcontractor working in Virginia for a general contractor on a commercial project. Because you perform electrical work, much of your scope falls...

The Limits On Relief From Forfeiture Of A Commercial Lease: Ontario's Highest Court Again Sides With Landlords When Tenancies Are Disrupted By COVID-19 Dickinson Wright PLLC In the latest chapter in the commercial tenancy battles caused by the pandemic, Ontario's highest court has set out the limits on relief from forfeiture of a commercial lease.

Don't Forget The Statutory Notice Of Claim Gallet Dreyer & Berkey We don't usually write about personal injury matters. But sadly, personal injury accidents happen on construction projects. And when an accident occurs on a project owned by a public...