OFCCP has launched its new online portal: the Notification of Construction Contract Award Portal (NCAP). NCAP is expected to modernize how OFCCP receives required notices about construction contract and subcontract awards by eliminating the need to submit contract award information by mail or email.

According to the notice, "NCAP provides contracting officers, contractors, and applicants seeking federal assistance for construction projects (such as state DOTs), a more efficient and secure electronic means to submit a notice to OFCCP within 10 working days of an award of a federal or federally assisted construction contract or subcontract in excess of $10,000."

Contractors will be able to securely and efficiently upload awarded contract information using a single or bulk upload.

The portal, including a comprehensive user guide, can be accessed here. How-to videos providing instruction on setting up an account in NCAP, submitting single or multiple award notifications, and viewing previously submitted award notifications are available here, and FAQs will be forthcoming.

OFCCP Launches Construction Contract Award Portal

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.