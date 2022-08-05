Ankura Consulting Group LLC
United States:
‘Clean' And ‘Dirty' Experts In Construction Disputes
05 August 2022
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
What are the key considerations in the appointment of both
'clean' and 'dirty' experts in formal dispute
resolution?
In the latest edition of Lawyer Monthly, Ankura quantum expert,
Peter Jerome, draws on his extensive disputes experience to explore
the roles that 'clean' and 'dirty' experts play in
litigation and arbitration.
He also discusses the advantages and drawbacks of this strategy
in major disputes in Australia and other jurisdictions. Full
article here (Issue date in Lawyer Monthly Jul 28, 2022):
https://www.lawyer-monthly.com/2022/07/what-are-clean-and-dirty-experts-in-construction-disputes/
