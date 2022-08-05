What are the key considerations in the appointment of both 'clean' and 'dirty' experts in formal dispute resolution?

In the latest edition of Lawyer Monthly, Ankura quantum expert, Peter Jerome, draws on his extensive disputes experience to explore the roles that 'clean' and 'dirty' experts play in litigation and arbitration.

He also discusses the advantages and drawbacks of this strategy in major disputes in Australia and other jurisdictions. Full article here (Issue date in Lawyer Monthly Jul 28, 2022): https://www.lawyer-monthly.com/2022/07/what-are-clean-and-dirty-experts-in-construction-disputes/