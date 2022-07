ARTICLE

Managing Construction Claims Risk In The Age Of Gen Z And The Great Resignation Freeman Mathis & Gary In late 2021, the nation's "quit rate" reached a 20-year high and hasn't really slowed down.

Separating Business Assets And Real Estate McLane Middleton, Professional Association In most situations, yes. Holding the building in the same entity that operates your business may be convenient; however, there are several reasons why a separate entity is generally preferable.

Don't Fall Prey To "The $43 Billion Scam": Business Email Compromise Schemes On The Rise For Construction Companies Adams and Reese As updated statistics from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center show, business email compromise (BEC) schemes increasingly put funds transfers at risk. Between June 2016 and December 2021...

Hotel Revenues Are "Rents" Under New Michigan Law Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone P.L.C. On June 24, 2022, Michigan passed the Michigan Uniform Assignment of Rents Act (MUARA). When it did, Michigan became the first state with a Uniform Assignment of Rents Act...

Michigan Court Of Appeals: Full Principal Residence Tax Exemption Available To Homeowners Renting Portion Of Property Short-Term Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone P.L.C. The taxpayer rented three rooms in his home through Airbnb, which constituted 30% of the property, and the lower court, therefore, granted a 70% PRE exemption.