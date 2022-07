ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Click here to listen to the podcast

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

Benefits Of "Superfund" Law Exemption Godfrey & Kahn S.C. The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as the "Superfund" law, provides tools for local governments and private developers...

Florida's Sea Level Impact Project Study Requirement Takes Effect July 1 Holland & Knight The SLIP study must be submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection and comply with the requirements of the DEP SLIP study rule, Chapter 62S-7.

Who Pays For The Maintenance On A Commercial Property? Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel If you rent a commercial property to run your business, you want to think about all of the different costs that go along with it. Simply paying the rent every month is just the beginning.

Expiration Of Tax Exemption Creates Uncertainties For Affordable Housing Construction In New York City Harris Beach The 421-a tax exemption program is a real property tax exemption program accessible to developers who build new and affordable multi-family residential buildings in New York City.

Ch-Ch-Changes In The Law: Eminent Domain And Infrastructure Update Nossaman LLP Earlier this month, we gave a presentation during the International Right of Way Association's 68th Annual Education Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.