Seyfarth Construction partner Jim Newland spoke about construction project cost escalation and the remedies during and after negotiations have commenced in the March 31st Federal Publications Seminars Podcast "Cost Escalation in Construction Contracts."

In construction, cost escalation is not an uncommon thing as the price of raw building materials fluctuate often. More recently, prices have been increasingly volatile since the start of the pandemic due to swings in supply and demand as well as political posturing. Listen to the full podcast here.

