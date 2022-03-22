ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

Assessing The New Phase I Enviro Site Assessment Standard Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green The American Society for Testing and Materials recently updated its standard for conducting Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, and it specifies what constitutes...

The Property Line: CRE Opinion Letter Basics For Non-Attorneys (Podcast) Seyfarth Shaw LLP A high-level understanding of opinion letters is a useful tool for anyone working in commercial real estate (CRE)—including businesspeople and next generation attorneys.

A Cost Segregation Study Is One Way To Boost Cash Flow ORBA If your business is planning to buy, build or substantially improve real property, a cost segregation study can help you accelerate depreciation deductions, reduce your taxes and boost your cash flow.

Florida Court Decision Underscores Importance Of Warranty Terms For Contractors Dinsmore & Shohl A decision this week from the Third District Court of Appeals serves as a reminder for why contractors need to be aware of all of the terms of the warranties they rely on and pass on to their

The Effect Of US Sanctions Against Russia On Commercial Real Estate Documentation Seyfarth Shaw LLP President Biden promised "devastating sanctions" if Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia did. And so the most recent sanctions ensued.