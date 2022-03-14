Kudos to Shirley Leung of The Boston Globe for concisely recounting the past 15 years of Boston waterfront planning, where it has and hasn't gotten us, and where we need to get in the foreseeable future. Mayor Wu has great aspirations for our entire City. Hopefully she will be able to soon build and manage the resources necessary to develop and implement transformational 21st century waterfront plans for the entire City that meet those aspirations.

