Today, the City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises and Committee on Land Use approved the SoHo/NoHo Rezoning with modifications. In this Client Alert, we summarize the modifications and outline the final steps in effectuating the SoHo/NoHo Rezoning.



On November 9, 2021 the City Council's Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises held a public hearing on the SoHo/NoHo Rezoning (to read about the Subcommittee hearing, click here.) In October, the City Planning Commission ("CPC") approved the SoHo/NoHo Rezoning and, with the final two subcommittees giving their approval today, the proposal is expected to go into effect by the end of 2021. To read about the CPC approval, click here, and to learn more about the SoHo/NoHo Rezoning, click here.



The subcommittees, in approving the rezoning, modified the rezoning in a number of important ways. The modifications include the following:

Lowering heights in appropriate locations

Reducing the maximum permitted commercial floor area ratio (FAR) in a majority of the rezoning area

Restricting dormitory and university uses

Imposing a maximum permitted square footage on eating and drinking establishments

Implementing a CPC special permit for large-scale retail uses in excess of 25,000 sq. ft.

Requiring deeper affordability by removing MIH Option 2

The CPC must review these proposed modifications before the full City Council can make the final vote. The CPC must review these proposed modifications before the full City Council can make the final vote, which is expected to happen next week.

While the Mayor has the authority to veto a City Council land use decision, it is well known that Mayor de Blasio is in full support of this rezoning and will not veto the City Council's approval. With today's votes, the SoHo/NoHo Rezoning is on track to be approved and enacted by the end of the year.



The Stroock Land Use, Zoning and Environmental Team will be diligently following the completion of this rezoning and we look forward to proving updates on land use and zoning actions during the next administration.

