On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Lewis Rice member Jeremy P. Brummond along with three other construction and/or insurance attorneys gave a webinar presentation with the National Business Institute (NBI) on complex construction law issues. This advanced-level course covered issues such as change order disputes, project delay disagreements, construction defect disputes, and more. Jeremy presented on payment responsibility for change orders as well as advanced negotiation techniques for construction contracts. NBI provides practical, skill-based CLE seminars and online CLE courses to professionals so that they may better serve their communities.

To purchase a recording of the webinar, click under "Resources" below.

Jeremy focuses his practice on engineering and construction, and his clients include property owners, engineers, general contractors, and specialty contractors. He counsels clients in contract negotiation and drafting, and he frequently represents clients in construction-related litigation including cases involving claimed construction defects, delay and lost productivity, and mechanic's lien and payment bond claims.

