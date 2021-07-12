Craig A Landy, a partner in Peckar & Abramson's New York office, has written, "Liquidated Damages in Construction Contracts: An 'Exclusive Remedy' for Delays in NY?" an article for the New York Law Journal. Craig discusses how careful attention must be paid to the development and drafting of liquidated damages provisions in operating under New York law.

Those with access can read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.