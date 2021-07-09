United States:
Freedom Of Contract And Its Limits: Selected Issues For The Construction Industry
09 July 2021
Peckar & Abramson PC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jonathan Miles, senior counsel in Peckar &
Abramson's Houston office, has written "Freedom of
Contract and Its Limits: Selected Issues for the Construction
Industry," an article for the Construction Law Journal, the
official publication of the Construction Law Section of the State Bar of
Texas. Jonathan discusses freedom of contract, which has deep
roots in American law, and the limits associated with it.
Read the full article here.
Originally published 07/06/2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
Hotel And Office Conversions — An Update
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Since January 2021, multiple proposals were introduced in the New York State legislature to permit underutilized hotel and/or office buildings, many of which have become financially distressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prefab Construction In A Post-Pandemic World
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted nearly all industries, including construction. Global supply chain issues and labor shortages challenge construction projects around the country.