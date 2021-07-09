Freddy Munoz, senior counsel in Peckar & Abramson's Miami office, and associate Brett Moritz have written "Soaring Construction Material Prices: Tips for Reducing Ever-Increasing Costs", an article for the Daily Business Review/Law.com. In the article, Freddy and Ben discuss the rising prices of construction materials as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as how the construction industry can minimize the risk of ever-increasing prices.

Those with access can read the full article here.

Originally published 07/07/2021

