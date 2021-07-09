United States:
Soaring Construction Material Prices: Tips For Reducing Ever-Increasing Costs
09 July 2021
Peckar & Abramson PC
Freddy Munoz, senior counsel in Peckar &
Abramson's Miami office, and associate Brett Moritz have written "Soaring
Construction Material Prices: Tips for Reducing Ever-Increasing
Costs", an article for the Daily Business Review/Law.com. In the article,
Freddy and Ben discuss the rising prices of construction materials
as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as how
the construction industry can minimize the risk of ever-increasing
prices.
