ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Follow us on: iTunes | Google | SoundCloud | Spotify

Construction Project Delivery Formats for Health Care Capital Improvements

Episode 8: Construction Project Delivery Formats for Health Care Capital Improvements

Are you a hospital or medical office building owner managing the design, construction, or renovation of your facilities or capital projects? If so, you won't want to miss this episode of Health Care Beat. Jim Newland, partner in Seyfarth's Construction group talks to host Adam Laughton about choosing the right delivery format and navigating the risk of design defects, changes, and delays through contractual provisions and project management/monitoring.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.