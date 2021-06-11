United States:
Aqua Ohio Begins Construction On Water Main On Church Street
11 June 2021
Aqua Ohio announced ambitious construction plans replace old
utilities. The projected cost of the projects has been calculated
at $70 million. In Marion, Aqua Ohio will be retiring and rerouting
a water main line built more than 120 years ago.
Read more in the Marion Star here.
