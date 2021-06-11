United States:
City Hydrant Testing, Flushing Underway
11 June 2021
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Fremont Fire and Water and Sewer Maintenance Departments
have begun their annual fire hydrant testing and flushing program,
an important process in ensuring that enough clean, safe water is
available both for consumption and fighting fires.
Read more in the Freemont News Messenger here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
Consequential Damages: Is Your Waiver Inconsequential?
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
You are entering a major construction contract. You want to make sure you avoid a big damages claim to the extent you can. One of the typical contract clauses that comes to mind is one for...