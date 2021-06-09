ARTICLE

The City of Toledo announced yesterday that the City's unimproved street resurfacing program has begun. In total, 109 streets are to be included in the City's overall road construction program for this year, compared to seven streets that were fixed in 2020. Of the 109, 35 are unimproved roads.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at a press conference that unimproved streets are often characterized by the lack of curbs and a gravel or rock surface.

Editor Comment: Ohio's economic development is not just large projects or novel projects. It is led by the day-to-day investment made by citizens who support investments that makes Ohio an attractive place to live and work.

