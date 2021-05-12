ARTICLE

On June 1, 2021, the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB) will start accepting applications for a new classification of licensees – Class B-2 Residential Remodeling. The CSLB will continue to offer the Class B General Building license classification. The B-2 will be available to those whose principal contracting business involves working on existing homes with residential wood frame structures that require at least three unrelated trades or crafts for a single contract. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1189 into law on September 30, 2020, adding this classification.

The Class B-2 license will enable licensure to those who are currently working on remodeling and small home improvement projects but that do not have the requisite experience to qualify for a Class B General Building license, lacking the requisite framing and rough carpentry experience. According to the CSLB, to qualify for the Class B-2 license, contractors and applicants will need at least four years of experience working in three or more trades or crafts for residential remodeling projects. As is the case for other classifications, contractors and applicants can substitute up to three years of the experience requirement with qualifying education. Contractors and applicants will also need to take and pass the requisite law and B-2 exam, as well as comply with any other licensure requirements (e.g., bonds, insurance, fingerprints, etc.).

According to the CSLB, the Class B-2 license has the following restrictions, including that the licensee will be limited to working on existing residential wood frame structures and will not be authorized to:

make structural alterations to load-bearing partitions and walls;

install or extend electrical or plumbing systems, but can make modifications to existing systems (e.g., install recessed lighting or alter plumbing for two shower heads); or

install or replace a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

