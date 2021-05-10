ARTICLE

Like any other business sector, the real estate sector is subject to the rules applicable to merger control.

These rules apply both to merger and acquisition operations and to the purchase of one or more real estate assets, whether or not through a company. It is to this last hypothesis that our Competition and Real Estate teams have devoted an article in Opérations Immobilières (issue 134 of April 2021): "The reflexes to have when acquiring a real estate asset with regard to merger control law".

