Does Your Association "Regulate" Public Streets?

The Governor has recently signed House Bill 2298, which mandates that every association overseeing parking on public streets, and whose CC&Rs were recorded prior to 2015, must conduct a membership meeting and a vote before June 30, 2025. The purpose of this meeting and vote is to determine whether the association should continue its regulation of public street parking. It is important to note that this requirement does not apply to associations governing private streets or one-way streets.

Originally published April 19, 2023

