Get Insights Into The NC Gubernatorial Race At The Wilmington Business Journal Power Breakfast

The North Carolina gubernatorial election is slated to be one of the most expensive governor's races this election cycle, and you can learn firsthand what the candidates are all about at the Wilmington Business Journal's Power Breakfast.

Join us on Thursday, June 27, to hear from Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate, and Attorney General Josh Stein, the Democratic candidate, as they share their vision for the future of North Carolina and answer questions from the audience.

The Power Breakfast, sponsored partly by Ward and Smith, starts at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and networking, followed by the main program at 8:15. It all gets underway at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Individual tickets are $50. Purchase them now before it's too late.

Details at a Glance

Date: Thursday, June 24

Thursday, June 24 Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

7:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Location: Wilmington Convention Center

Wilmington Convention Center Price: $50 per person

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.