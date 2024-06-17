ARTICLE
17 June 2024

Get Insights Into The NC Gubernatorial Race At The Wilmington Business Journal Power Breakfast

Wa
Ward and Smith, P.A.

Contributor

Explore
The North Carolina gubernatorial election is slated to be one of the most expensive governor's races this election cycle, and you can learn firsthand what the candidates...
United States Government, Public Sector
Authors
The North Carolina gubernatorial election is slated to be one of the most expensive governor's races this election cycle, and you can learn firsthand what the candidates are all about at the Wilmington Business Journal's Power Breakfast.

Join us on Thursday, June 27, to hear from Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate, and Attorney General Josh Stein, the Democratic candidate, as they share their vision for the future of North Carolina and answer questions from the audience.

The Power Breakfast, sponsored partly by Ward and Smith, starts at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and networking, followed by the main program at 8:15. It all gets underway at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Individual tickets are $50. Purchase them now before it's too late.

Details at a Glance

  • Date: Thursday, June 24
  • Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
  • Location: Wilmington Convention Center
  • Price: $50 per person

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Ward And Smith, P.A.
