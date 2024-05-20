self

There's only six months until Election Day, but we can't write off 2024 as just another "election year." Our policy analysts with decades of Hill experience discuss how the seeds of policy success for businesses in 2025 are planted in 2024. In this episode, we're tackling two pivotal subjects: the 2024 election and taxes.

First up, our seasoned policy analysts dive deep into the policies that drive both Republican and Democratic voters. From the presidential race to key Senate and House battles, we're decoding the issues that matter most.

Next, we're revisiting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), peeling back its layers to reveal its significant provisions. For people and businesses invested in tax policies, we discuss how the policies of 2024 can help create wins in 2025. And we explore the victories and setbacks experienced by each party, providing valuable insights into the legislative landscape.

Our panel of policy analysts for this episode includes Kevin O'Neill, a partner in the firm's Legislative & Public Policy team; Congressman Ron Kind, a senior counsel who brings 26 years of experience from the House of Representatives (D-WI); Mark Epley, partner and former senior Advisor and General Counsel to House Speaker Paul Ryan; and Sonja Nesbit, senior policy advisor, previously appointed by former President Barack Obama as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Don't miss out on this compelling discussion at the intersection of policy and politics. Tune in to gain fresh perspectives and expert insights.

