ARTICLE
17 May 2024

CA Bill Would Shift Lobby Filer Audits To Fair Political Practices Commission

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore
The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), the nonpartisan independent commission that regulates campaign finance, conflicts of interest, lobbying, and governmental ethics in California, recently released an update on the auditing of lobby filers.
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Rebecca J. Olson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), the nonpartisan independent commission that regulates campaign finance, conflicts of interest, lobbying, and governmental ethics in California, recently released an update on the auditing of lobby filers.

The FPPC directed its audit team to complete a small number of lobbying audits. It discovered that four of the five completed audits had material findings. The most common findings were failure to file or failure to file statements timely, including failure to file both via paper/digital and electronically; conducting lobbying activities prior to registering to lobby; under or overreporting payments or expenses received; and over or underreporting of activity expenses. The Commission also noted failure of accurate recordkeeping, including records of reportable staff time and records to show the amounts being reported were accurate.

Concurrent with this update, the state legislature is considering a bill that would shift the responsibility of conducting the audits from the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) to the FPPC. The bill would also charge lobbying firms and employers to offset the cost of the auditing process.

State campaign finance law requires that the FTB conduct random audits of 25% of lobbying firms and lobbying employers every two years. However, due to staffing shortages and lack of funding, the FTB has only completed four out of about 600 random audits required between 2017 and 2020. This was the catalyst for the proposed bill, which the FPPC has endorsed.

Whether the bill will move forward during this session will be determined in the next week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rebecca J. Olson
Rebecca J. Olson
ARTICLE
17 May 2024

CA Bill Would Shift Lobby Filer Audits To Fair Political Practices Commission

United States Government, Public Sector
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More