This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in May 2024
- A run-through of notable congressional developments, including updates on the Motion to Vacate that was filed against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and the status of House seat vacancies and upcoming related special elections
- An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
- An outlook on the current Congress and the state of play for the 2024 congressional and presidential elections
- A look at current trends and factors that could impact the 2024 political and legislative landscape
