United States:
Breaking Down The Congressional Review Act: A Special CRA Explainer (Podcast)
In a special crossover episode with Bracewell's Policy
Resolution Group (PRG) podcast The Lobby Shop, Daniel Pope and Taylor Stuart sit down with PRG's Liam Donovan and Joe Brazauskas to do a deep dive on the
Congressional Review Act, a powerful tool that has the Biden
administration scrambling to finalize its regulatory proposals
ahead of electoral uncertainty.
