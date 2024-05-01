self

Subscribe and listen on:

In a special crossover episode with Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) podcast The Lobby Shop, Daniel Pope and Taylor Stuart sit down with PRG's Liam Donovan and Joe Brazauskas to do a deep dive on the Congressional Review Act, a powerful tool that has the Biden administration scrambling to finalize its regulatory proposals ahead of electoral uncertainty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.