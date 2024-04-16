Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the April 2024 edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month, we provide updates on recent significant developments in Congress, including a "Motion to Vacate" being filed against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), recent House Republican retirements that are leading to a shrinking House Republican majority, and the status of House seat vacancies and upcoming related special elections. Additionally, we share updates on developments, outlook, and priorities across a variety of public policy and legislative areas, including (1) the conclusion of the FY24 appropriations process; (2) the beginning of the FY25 appropriations process; (3) the National Defense Authorization Act and Department of Defense; (4) tax; (5) financial services; (6) artificial intelligence; (7) energy and environment; (8) education; (9) health care; and (10) California politics and policy. We also provide an overview of the state of play for the 2024 general election, both presidential and congressional. Furthermore, we assess what trends, current events, and factors could impact the upcoming political and legislative landscape.

