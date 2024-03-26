ARTICLE

The Oregon state legislature has passed, and the governor has signed, legislation that will impose contribution limits beginning in January 2027. This will be the first time Oregon limits political contributions in the state.

Starting in January 2027, House Bill 4024 will impose the following contribution limits per election except where otherwise noted:

The primary election and general election are considered separate elections. "Election cycle" means the period starting on January 1 of an odd-numbered year and ending on December 31 of an even-numbered year.

Contributions to measure political committees will remain unlimited. The new law also provides for aggregation rules, in-kind contribution limits (including staff time membership organizations can contribute to candidates), and reporting (including disclosure of original sources of funds). These other provisions are also operational in 2027.

Foreign nationals, foreign corporations, and foreign entities will be prohibited, directly or indirectly, from making or offering to make a candidate campaign contribution or expenditure, or from making a donation used by an entity to pay for candidate campaign independent expenditures. The term "foreign national" is defined, but the terms "foreign corporation" and "foreign entity" are not.

