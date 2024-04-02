Listen to this post

The Louisiana Legislative Session for 2024 officially began on March 11. Nine bills have already been filed on CCS.

These bills have potentially far-reaching implications for CCS projects. Most of the bills either target CCS projects in specific areas or seek to eliminate or place significant hurdles on CCS development generally. One bill (HB 696 by House Chairman Geymann) authorizes the unitization of CCS reservoirs by the Commissioner upon application of the storage operator.

All bills were filed in the House, and all of them were referred to the House Natural Resources Committee, except one (HB 73) which was referred to the House Municipal Committee. No hearing dates have been set in either committee. The deadline for filing bills is April 2.

A summary of each bill can be found here.

