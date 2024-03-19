Earlier this month, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) released its Workers' Bill of Rights, which includes information about rights under relevant federal, state and local law that apply to employees, prospective employees or independent contractors in New York City, including the right to organize a union and rights that apply to workers regardless of immigration status.

By July 1, 2024, employers must provide a copy of the DCWP-provided multilingual "Your Rights at Work" poster to their current employees, as well as to new employees on or before their first day of work. Employers also will be required to post the Workers' Bill of Rights poster in an area that is accessible and visible to employees and to make it available online or on its mobile application if these means are regularly used to communicate with employees. The Workers' Bill of Rights poster must be in English, and any language spoken as a primary language by at least 5 percent of employees if New York City makes it available in that language.

Non-compliance will result in a civil penalty of $500; however, for the first violation, employers will be notified and given 30 days to correct the violation.

