ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

IT IS NOT WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE!

What exactly is federal question jurisdiction?

It does not solely refer to federal jurisdiction arising from a legal question involving federal law. In legal contexts, the interpretation of a term often transcends the literal meaning of its constituent words; instead, it should be regarded as a nuanced expression loaded with intricacies.

For purposes of federal question jurisdiction, the existence of a federal issue “as only one of multiple theories that could support a particular claim” is insufficient to create federal jurisdiction. Broder v. Cablevision Systems Corp., 418 F.3d 187, 194 (2d Cir. 2005).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.