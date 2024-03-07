IT IS NOT WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE!
What exactly is federal question jurisdiction?
It does not solely refer to federal jurisdiction arising from a legal question involving federal law. In legal contexts, the interpretation of a term often transcends the literal meaning of its constituent words; instead, it should be regarded as a nuanced expression loaded with intricacies.
For purposes of federal question jurisdiction, the existence of a federal issue “as only one of multiple theories that could support a particular claim” is insufficient to create federal jurisdiction. Broder v. Cablevision Systems Corp., 418 F.3d 187, 194 (2d Cir. 2005).
