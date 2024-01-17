Here's something to look forward to this month — on January 17, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases focused squarely on the Chevron doctrine, which generally directs courts to defer to federal agencies' interpretations of ambiguous statutes.

The petitioners in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raymond (22-451) and Relentless, Inc. v. Department of Commerce (22-1219) ask the Court to decide whether Chevron should be overruled, or at least clarified such that courts no longer treat statutory silence concerning controversial powers as an ambiguity requiring deference to the agency. Thanks to the pandemic, you can listen in Wednesday in real time on the Court's website.

The U.S. Supreme Court is about to take up one of the biggest cases of the term not involving former President Donald Trump. On Jan. 17, the justices will consider whether they should overrule a landmark 1984 decision often requiring courts to defer to federal agencies' reasonable interpretations of ambiguous statutes. www.abajournal.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.