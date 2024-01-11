A new year means a new congressional session – yet our lawmakers are carrying over policy debates that did not conclude in consensus prior to their holiday recess. The House of Representatives and Senate will consider critical government funding legislation, deadline-driven authorizing bills, and other potential reforms, but agreement will need to be found between members of the same party, between Democrats and Republicans, between the two chambers, and between Congress and the White House. With the shadow of the ballot box growing darker by the day, we take a high-level look at what our legislative branch may undertake prior to election day in November.

Read full insight here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.