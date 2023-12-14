Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the December 2023 edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month, we provide an overview of the December 2023 congressional schedule, as well as the 2024 congressional schedule. We also provide updates on recent significant developments in Congress, including the expulsion of George Santos from the House, and House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Additionally, we share updates on developments, outlook, and priorities across a variety of public policy and legislative areas, including (1) appropriations; (2) the National Defense Authorization Act and Department of Defense; (3) tax; (4) financial services; (5) artificial intelligence; (6) energy and environment; (7) education; (8) health care; and (9) California policy. We also provide an overview of the state of play for the 2024 elections. Furthermore, we assess what trends, current events, and factors could impact the upcoming political and legislative landscape.

