The case stemmed from the prior administration's misguided decision to hire a fire chief with deficient training.

CLEVELAND, OH – Yesterday, the city of Cleveland agreed to pay nearly $1,000,000 to resolve former Cleveland Fire Division Battalion Chief Sean DeCrane's First Amendment–retaliation and other claims against former Assistant Public Safety Director Edward Eckart, the City, and other Cleveland officials. The $990,000 settlement follows Eckart's September 2021 loss of a Sixth Circuit appeal of a decision denying him qualified immunity from suit. The matter was set to proceed to trial in federal court on June 27, 2022.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.